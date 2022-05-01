Next Weather: After Rainy Start To Sunday, Dry Stretch With Milder Temps BeginsSunday is off to a rainy start in the Twin Cities, but things will dry out as the day goes on.

Next Weather: Continuous Rain, Non-Severe Thunderstorms This WeekendMultiple rounds of rain and thunder will make their way through the state over the weekend, though there will be pockets of dry spells.

Next Weather: Weekend Looks To Be Mostly A Washout, With Below-Average TempsFriday is expected to stay breezy and mild, with scattered showers early, a break midday, and then potentially more rain developing this evening.

Next Weather: A Mostly-Dry Friday, Then A Very Soggy WeekendFriday will be windy, warmer, and mainly dry -- but we’re in for some soaking rain this weekend.

Next Weather: Rains Return Thursday, Wet Weekend To FollowAfter a cool and dry Wednesday, precipitation returns to the Twin Cities Thursday, and our unseasonably cool trend continues.