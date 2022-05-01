ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in his cell at the Anoka County Jail.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead.
“This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.”
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate the man’s death.