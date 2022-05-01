ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — This weekend’s rain and snowmelt are causing rivers to rise, prompting flood warning across northwestern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service reports below-average temperatures for the month of April and above average rainfall.

In areas along the Red River, snowmelt and rainfall have caused major flooding with homes reportedly destroyed in Crookston. Last week, National Guard Soldiers were deployed to help hand out sandbags to residents in preparation.

In Isanti County, drivers had to take a detour after water washed out a portion of the 285th Avenue Northeast. Crews estimated a day or two of repairs before the road can safely reopen.

Water has completely washed out 285th Ave. NE in Isanti County. Crews say it could take a few days before it's repaired and reopened to drivers.

“Usually there’s some water in, not to the extent that we’re seeing. Some of the residents have notified that there’s a beaver dam upstream that may have caused this, the flooding that we’re seeing now,” said Isanti County Highway Engineer Justin Bergerson.

As of Sunday evening, at least seven Minnesota counties were under flood warnings.

Despite a rainy April, the National Weather Service said flooding isn’t a big concern in the Twin Cities, as the water levels were low to start the season.

“If we get, you know, a prolonged system that kind of sits right over us, then you’re gonna … start having more problems associated with that,” NWS Meteorologist James Taggart said.

He said there’s a silver lining to our wet spring.

“We started this year, beginning of January, we had some areas in northern Minnesota in severe drought. Well, as of April 26, it’s gone,” Taggart said.