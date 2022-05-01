MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After Sunday’s rain, the Twin Cities should have a dry stretch lasting through the week.
Communities near Interstate 90 could see some precipitation Monday night into Tuesday, and there will be some rain chances Thursday and Sunday — but most of the state will get some dry time this week.
After hitting 50 on Monday, temperatures will turn much milder throughout the week. It will stay cloudy though Tuesday evening.
By Wednesday, the Twin Cities should hit the 60s, and temperatures could be near 70 as we head into next weekend.