MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday is off to a rainy start in the Twin Cities, but things will dry out as the day goes on.
The drying trend will start a little after noon in the metro. After Sunday’s rain, the metro should have a dry stretch lasting through the week. Communities near Interstate 90 could see some precipitation Monday night, but most of the state will get some dry time this week.
The @WCCO Next Weather Watchers are reporting a great soaking this weekend; good to help wake-up and green-up those yards! Some communities from I-35 on east will add up to 1/4" more by tonight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/9IE80zpzLF
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 1, 2022
The high on Sunday will be 48 in the Twin Cities, with winds cranking up throughout the day.
After hitting 50 on Monday, temperatures will turn much milder throughout the week. By Wednesday, the Twin Cities should hit the 60s, and temperatures could be near 70 as we head into next weekend.