MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was hospitalized after a fire at an apartment building on East Lake Street in Minneapolis Monday morning.
The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the multi-story building just off of Hiawatha Avenue around 8:45 a.m., finding heavy smoke on the second floor.
While searching the building, firefighters discovered a dishwasher had caught fire in a second-floor unit, and the flames had spread to a countertop.
The fire department extinguished the blaze before it spread to any other apartments.
An adult resident was treated for smoke inhalation, then taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
The apartment in which the fire began is no longer inhabitable.
The fire is under investigation.