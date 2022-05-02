CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was hospitalized after a fire at an apartment building on East Lake Street in Minneapolis Monday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the multi-story building just off of Hiawatha Avenue around 8:45 a.m., finding heavy smoke on the second floor.

While searching the building, firefighters discovered a dishwasher had caught fire in a second-floor unit, and the flames had spread to a countertop.

The fire department extinguished the blaze before it spread to any other apartments.

An adult resident was treated for smoke inhalation, then taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The apartment in which the fire began is no longer inhabitable.

The fire is under investigation.