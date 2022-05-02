ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the two members of law enforcement who fatally shot Charles Bangs last month in Morrison County.

Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Megan Boser and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Deputy Dale Haberer fired their service handguns in the deadly encounter on April 28, which took place near the town of Bowlus, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Bangs, 59, was killed. A 51-year-old man with Bangs was also shot but survived. Both men are from Fergus Falls.

The BCA says the West Central Drug Task Force, of which Deputy Haberer is a member, were searching for Bangs in connection to a narcotics investigation. He was spotted by a trooper late that afternoon in Mille Lacs County in a vehicle with the 51-year-old man and two others. The trooper pulled Bangs over, who then refused to get out of the vehicle and pushed a trooper before speeding away.

Investigators say “a substance suspected to be methamphetamine” was tossed from the vehicle at one point during the high-speed chase. Bangs and his passengers eventually got away.

About three hours later, Bangs’ vehicle was spotted in Morrison County near Bowlus. Bangs fled again, with the 51-year-old and another man in tow. Law enforcement were able to stop Bangs this time, and at some point the sheriff’s office says “two officers discharged their firearms,” fatally striking Bangs, and injuring the 51-year-old. He was treated before being sent to Mille Lacs County Jail, where he awaits formal charges.

Authorities say the BCA, which is assisting with the investigation, found a handgun at the scene. Trooper Boser’s body-worn camera and squad car captured the shooting.

Boser has been a State Patrol trooper for four years, and Deputy Haberer has been with the county sheriff’s office for a decade. Both are on standard administrative leave.