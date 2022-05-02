Originally published April 30. Updated with victim identities.
SCANDIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The bodies of two men have been recovered from a popular central Minnesota lake after authorities say their boat capsized and they were thrown into the frigid water.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Friday to Big Marine Lake near Scandia, which is roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis. A caller told officials that they saw boaters in distress on the north side of the lake.
Witnesses reported said they saw two men lose control of a boat shortly after departing the landing. The boat overturned and the men were thrown into the cold water.
Bystanders heard the men calling for help and attempted to save them. However, the good Samaritans could not find them.
A dive team, a water recovery team, state troopers and DNR officers responded to the lake to help in the search, which after an hour turned into a recovery effort.
Shortly after 7 p.m., crews found the body of one of the men. The body of the second man wasn’t found until around 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the men as 45-year-old Richard Thomas Gannon of Centerville and 55-year-old Tony Randall Boyce of Hugo.
Authorities say this time of year is particularly deadly for boat accidents because the water is so cold. The temperature of the water in Big Marine Lake on Friday was roughly 45 degrees.