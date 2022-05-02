Flooding Affecting Travel In Parts Of Minnesota, North DakotaExcessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water.

Next Weather: May Outlook Looks Wet And Cool (Plus An April Recap)WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows has your recap of last month’s weather and what is in store for this month.

Next Weather: Monday Kicks Off Dry Stretch With Milder TempsThe Twin Cities should have a dry stretch lasting through the week, and temperatures will climb closer to average, too.

Above-Normal Rainfall, Snowmelt Causing Flooding In Parts Of MinnesotaThis weekend's rain and snowmelt are causing rivers to rise, prompting flood warning across northwestern Minnesota.

Next Weather: Continuous Rain, Non-Severe Thunderstorms This WeekendMultiple rounds of rain and thunder will make their way through the state over the weekend, though there will be pockets of dry spells.