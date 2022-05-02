MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows has your recap of last month’s weather and what is in store for this month.

April: Cold, Wet & Windy

No shocker: Last month was cooler than average, with only five days that had temperatures above average. Overall, the month ended up averaging about 6 degrees below average.

It was also wetter than average. There was almost 4 inches of total rainfall in the Twin Cities, which is more than an inch above average.

Lastly, April was very windy, too.

So, you think it's been windy? That's an understatement! 💨 the Twin Cities has had more days with 35+ mph wind gusts this month (20) than any April in almost 50 years! I sure hope April bluster leads to May luster… #mnwx pic.twitter.com/R2kkRyFgGJ — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) April 28, 2022

May: More Of The Same?

For the upper midwest, cooler than average temperatures continue to trend into May.

“This is indicative of what we call a La Niña weather pattern,” Meadows said, noting the long-range forecast for the summer. “We are leaning more on the cooler side of things.”

In regards to precipitation, May also looks to show signs of being wetter than average.

Despite the wet outlook, there will be some dry time this week and temperatures in the 60s possible in the Twin Cities by mid-week.