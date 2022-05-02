MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities should have a dry stretch lasting through the week, and temperatures will climb closer to average, too.
Communities near Interstate 90 could see some precipitation Monday night into Tuesday, and there will be some rain chances Thursday and Sunday — but most of the state will get some dry time this week.
The Twin Cities will hit 50 degrees on Monday, though don’t expect much sunshine as clouds are expected to stick around all day. Tuesday will start out cloudy as well, but the skies should clear up in he afternoon hours.
By Wednesday, the Twin Cities should hit the 60s, and temperatures could be near 70 as we head into next weekend.