MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities should have a dry stretch lasting through the week, and temperatures will climb closer to average, too.
Tuesday will start out cloudy, but the skies should clear up in the afternoon hours. The high temperature in the metro will be 58 degrees, and it will be 62 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. These temps are still below average for this time of year.
There will be some rain chances Thursday far southern Minnesota, but most of the state will get some dry time this week.
Saturday may bring our first 70-degree day this year, which would be above average. High winds that day will steal some of the warmth. Sunday looks like it will be a wet and windy one at this point.