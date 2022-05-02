MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins announced Monday they are placing Miguel Sano and Kyle Garlick on the 10-day injured list.
The team is recalling infielder Jose Miranda, its No. 3-ranked prospect, and pitcher Jovani Moran to fill the vacant roster spots.
#MNTwins announce the following roster moves to trim the roster from 28 to 26: pic.twitter.com/nkFy1CcRo0
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 2, 2022
Sano is batting just .093 this season, with one home run and three RBIs. The Twins said he has a knee sprain.
Garlick hit two home runs in the team’s Saturday win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s got three on the year, with a .238 batting average.
Miranda was the Twins’ minor league Player of the Year last season. He’s hitting .256 for the Saints this year.
Moran appeared in five games for the Twins last season and has made six appearances for the Saints this season.
The Twins also optioned catcher Jose Godoy and pitcher Cole Sands to the Saints.