Next Weather: May Outlook Looks Wet And Cool (Plus An April Recap)WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows has your recap of last month’s weather and what is in store for this month.

Next Weather: Monday Kicks Off Dry Stretch With Milder TempsThe Twin Cities should have a dry stretch lasting through the week, and temperatures will climb closer to average, too.

Above-Normal Rainfall, Snowmelt Causing Flooding In Parts Of MinnesotaThis weekend's rain and snowmelt are causing rivers to rise, prompting flood warning across northwestern Minnesota.

Next Weather: Continuous Rain, Non-Severe Thunderstorms This WeekendMultiple rounds of rain and thunder will make their way through the state over the weekend, though there will be pockets of dry spells.

Next Weather: Weekend Looks To Be Mostly A Washout, With Below-Average TempsFriday is expected to stay breezy and mild, with scattered showers early, a break midday, and then potentially more rain developing this evening.