MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After adding 10 players in the NFL draft, the Vikings signed a handful of undrafted free agents to augment their roster.
The Vikings originally agreed to terms with nine UFAs, but wide receiver Tré Turner from Virginia Tech is reportedly leaving for Las Vegas after getting a better offer from the Raiders.
Here are all of the Vikings’ undrafted rookies so far:
– Mike Brown, safety – Miami (Ohio)
– Thomas Hennigan, wide receiver – Appalachian State
– Bryant Koback, running back – Toledo
– Zach McCloud, outside linebacker – Miami
– Josh Sokol, center – Sacred Heart
– Tyarise Steveson, defensive tackle – Tulsa
– Luiji Vilain, outside linebacker – Wake Forest
– Ryan Wright, punter – Tulane
Vilain had nine sacks for Wake Forest last season, along with 10 tackles for a loss. The Vikings reportedly gave him a hefty salary.
McCloud played six seasons at Miami, and reportedly garnered a big offer from the Vikings, like Vilain.
Wright has unusual size for a punter — Tulane lists him at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds. He’ll compete with veteran Jordan Berry for the punting job.
The Vikings begin organized team activities, or OTAs, later this month, at which point all of the new additions will begin making their case for a roster spot.