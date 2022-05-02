ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The pursuit for the Stanley Cup begins Monday night on home ice for the Minnesota Wild.

The Xcel Energy Center will be packed with fans and energy as the Wild host the St. Louis Blues.

The Wild gained home ice advantage by winning their final two games of the regular season.

The two teams have met three times this season, with the Blues winning all three in tight games.

After dropping the Winter Classic here, the Wild lost both games in St. Louis in overtime.

The Wild are coming off a season full of records including most points, most wins and most goals in franchise history.

The Wild are hosting a tailgate party this afternoon. Fans can enjoy food, drinks and music. Mayor Melvin Carter will have his own personalized tailgate rig there and Nordy will also be making a guest appearance.

The fun begins at 2:30 p.m. at downtown St. Paul’s Rice Park.