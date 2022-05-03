Title: Brand Manager
Department: Marketing
OVERVIEW & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Drive creative innovation and mentor the team.
- Work with the Creative Services Director to develop audience-focused brand and marketing strategies for a multi-platform media company.
- Concept, produce and complete long form content for WCCO’s digital streaming platform, CBS News Minnesota.
- Ensure that all marketing efforts for station promotion, including graphics and partnerships, fall within the station’s brand standards.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- The ideal candidate is an accomplished editor and storyteller. Experienced in producing many forms of content for multiple platforms.
- Possess top-notch writing and phenomenal conceptual skills with a keen eye for graphic and sound design.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- 7+ years of experience producing creative content.
- Successful candidate must be proficient in Final Cut Pro or Premiere Pro and the Adobe Suite, and MS Office Suite.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
