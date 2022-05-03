BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager is in serious condition after he was shot several times Tuesday evening near a busy Brooklyn Park intersection.
Police say officers were called to the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 6 p.m. They arrived to find an injured 19-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital.
READ MORE: 'I Carried Her For Almost 20 Weeks': Minnesota Mom Shares Her Story Of 2nd Trimester Abortion Following Dire Diagnosis
Witnesses told police that “numerous people were involved in this incident,” all of whom fled the area before officers arrived. After a search of the area, three men were taken into custody, one of whom had a handgun. Police believe everyone involved knew each other.
Police say more than two dozen rounds were fired from multiple weapons.
The investigation is ongoing.