MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The rising crime rates in the Twin Cities has gotten the attention of federal agents.

Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger joined officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the F.B.I and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the courthouse in Minneapolis to make the announcement.

The changes include beefing up the U.S. Attorney’s Office with more people and requiring every prosecutor in the office to take on violent crime cases in addition to all of their other work. Violent crimes cases include those related to illegal gun sales, gun violence, gangs and car jackings.

Luger said in 2021 more than 650 carjackings happened in Minneapolis alone. St. Paul experienced more than 100 carjackings last year.

Also, starting Tuesday, anyone 18 years and older who is involved in violent carjackings in Minnesota will face federal charges that carry stiffer sentences, which would mean they would serve time in federal prison if convicted.

Luger said working with federal officials will help get and keep criminals off the streets and restore a sense of safety.

“This plague of violence cannot continue,” he said. “We cannot normalize shootings, carjackings and other instances as part of our daily lives. It is causing far too much fear, too much pain and too much heartbreak for families and our community.”

Luger also announced the formation of a gang prosecution team that now meets regularly to focus on the most violent criminals.

Law enforcement leaders also announced a first wave of criminal charges to recent cases in the state with more expected in the coming weeks and months.