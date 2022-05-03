MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire and utility crews are on the scene of a large gas line leak in southwest Minneapolis Tuesday morning.
The Minneapolis Fire Department said a gas line was breached near West Lake Street and Excelsior Boulevard. Crews have blocked off the area.
Crews are on scene at a large gas line that has been breached and ventilating into the air at Lake Street and Market Place/ Excelsior area. Crews have streets blocked off around the area.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) May 3, 2022
Xcel Energy was also at the scene to “assess and mitigate,” the fire department said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.