LYON COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A man faces multiple charges in connection with crash that killed a driver and left two others grievously injured in southern Minnesota over the weekend.

Kaw La, 43, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular operation and driving with an open bottle, court documents filed Monday show.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on Highway 23 near 300th Street in Lyon County.

According to the criminal complaint, a Minnesota State Patrol sergeant responded to the scene, finding a Buick SUV and a Toyota pickup had collided. The occupants were still inside.

The sergeant found the driver of the Buick, 29-year-old Shawn Lemburg, dead in his vehicle, the complaint states.

He spoke with the driver of the Buick, La, and could smell alcohol inside his vehicle. La allegedly told the sergeant he had been drinking beer earlier.

The sergeant found two unopened beer bottles and one empty one in La’s vehicle. The bottles were cold, and liquid was spilled around them, the complaint states.

La and his passenger, as well as a passenger in Lemburg’s vehicle, were taken to the hospital.

At the hospital, La took a breath test, which put his blood alcohol content at .150, nearly twice the legal limit, according to the complaint.

The passenger in Lemburg’s vehicle told the sergeant that they were driving south on Highway 23 when La’s pickup crossed the center line and hit them head on before Lemburg had time to react.

Lemburg’s passenger and Ka’s passenger suffered “substantial bodily harm,” according to the complaint. The state patrol described their injuries as life-threatening.

La was arrested after being discharged from the hospital. He appeared in court Monday, at which time his bail was set at $95,000 without conditions or $60,000 conditionally.

He is due to appear in court again May 17.