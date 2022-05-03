Title: Local Sales Manager
Department: Sales
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Lead the local sales process and new business development for WCCO-TV, CBS News Minnesota, CBSMinnesota.com and EyeQ Local.
- Strategize with local sales team on all pieces of business to improve market share, achieve budgets, and to develop new business across linear and new media platforms.
- Routinely review local sales forecasting – weekly, monthly and quarterly – to position sales team to respond quickly and effectively to changes in the market.
- Interact daily with agency and direct clients while overseeing account assignments.
- Develop relationships with key client personnel both locally and nationally to improve revenue potential.
- Lead all aspects of local sales efforts for sports and specials (NCAA BB, NFL, Golf, Grammys, and more).
- Work w/ Director of Sales & National Sales Manager to monitor market conditions, CPMs and establish rate card.
- Collaborate w/ Bus. Dev. Mgr and department managers on NTR, marketing programs, sales contests & incentive initiatives for linear and new media, and to develop and implement plans with AE’s to promote those sales initiatives.
- Coordinate with D.O.S., Sales Managers and Research Director in developing programming estimates, creating sports and special packages, and creating sales pieces.
- Establish account list and compensation plans for Account Executives in conjunction with established budgets.
- Source, select, hire, supervise and prepare quarterly performance evaluations of Account Executives.
- Train and monitor efforts of staff on selling in the television marketplace and servicing accounts (timely addressing of Credits, Late Runs, Posts etc) and establish steps to train staff on sales systems (Wide Orbit, Strata, Salesforce, Scarborough, Kantar, etc)
- Maintain historical account billings, forecasting, and accountability systems.
- Evaluate and recommend improvements in all aspects of sales areas.
- Assist Traffic Department and AE’s with makegoods and all related paperwork associated with orders.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must be a strong communicator, results-oriented, innovative, and demonstrate leadership.
- Excellent presentation skills and computer proficiency required.
- Minimum 2 years of experience as a Local Sales Manager.
- Bachelor’s degree preferred.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
