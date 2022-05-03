MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx announced Tuesday they’re bringing back a familiar face while letting a few others go.
The team signed guard Odyssey Sims to a training camp contract. Sims, 29, played for the Lynx in 2019 and 2020 before going to the Atlanta Dream.
In her two seasons in Minnesota, she averaged 13.1 points and 4.9 assists a game. She was named an All-Star with the Lynx in 2019.
MORE: Lynx Sign Two-Time All-Star Napheesa Collier To Contract Extension
The Lynx also waived six players on Tuesday, including 2020 Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield and 31-year-old guard Layshia Clarendon.
They also waived both of their 2022 draft picks — Kayla Jones and Hannah Sjerven — as well as Rennia Davis and Yvonne Turner. Davis was the ninth overall pick in 2021, but missed her rookie season due to a foot injury.