MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Expect warmer temperatures across the state on Tuesday, though the highs will still be below average.
The Twin Cities should hit 58 degrees. Clouds will hang around until the afternoon, after which point we’ll have mostly sunny skies.
Apart from some showers in southeastern Minnesota, which will linger into the afternoon, the state will stay dry on Tuesday.
Cloudy skies will return on Wednesday, but the warming trend will continue, with the Twin Cities expected to hit 60 degrees.
There’s a slight chance of rain on Thursday evening, and again on Saturday. As of now, rain is looking likely on Mother’s Day.
The warmer weather will continue through the weekend, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees in the Twin Cities on Saturday.