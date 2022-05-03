MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s warmup continues, with Wednesday kicking off a three-day stay in the 60s.
The Twin Cities should hit 61 degrees Wednesday, which is just 3-degrees shy of the average. We’ll also stay dry, albeit partly cloudy.
There’s a slight chance of rain on Thursday evening in southern Minnesota. Friday will be dry and partly cloudy, with a high of 67 in the metro.
The metro could also hit 70 degrees Saturday, which will be a breezy one. And showers will return Sunday for Mother’s Day.
It will stay mild into next week, which will feature some chances for precipitation.