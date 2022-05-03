MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A liver disease spreading among children has many parents around the world on edge. We now know more about the cases in Minnesota, where one child is in critical condition at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Becoming a mom to twins is alarming enough, but that was only the beginning for Ashlie Haverkamp.

“Their whole pregnancy, anticipating their arrival, (thinking) ‘How are we gonna do two?'” she said.

Three weeks in, her Ethan was doing well, but Elsie was starting to slow down.

“She started to turn a really yellow tint, and by day two I noticed her eyes start to change, and I thought this is not normal,” Haverkamp said. “They admitted us about 12 hours later and said she was in acute liver failure … The only option was doing the liver transplant.”

Elsie did get a liver transplant at just 4 months old. The family last week did get a possible explanation. Looking back, doctors believe Elsie may have had the virus which is causing liver failure in kids around the world. Now a second child is in M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital with a confirmed case.

“That kid is in ICU and still on supportive care, and is still not showing any signs of recovery. We are all hopeful and optimistic,” Dr. Heli Bhatt said.

Bhatt has treated both severe cases and says, as of now, transplant is the only treatment.

“So far we are still in a range where we are able to handle, but the way the numbers are increasing, we may not have enough livers,” Bhatt said.

Bhatt said parents should look out for symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the white of their eyes or kids losing their appetite. Thankfully Elsie’s appetite is back, and so is her smile, but her grateful mother has some advice from the trenches.

“If your child is showing any signs … bring them in,” she said. “Don’t brush it off if it’s something a little bit more alarming.”

The Minnesota Department of Health tells WCCO they are awaiting test results and investigating several possible cases.