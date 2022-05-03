ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Frustrations were high for Minnesota Wild players during Monday night’s 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues, and defenseman Jared Spurgeon is going to pay for letting his temper get the best of him.
Spurgeon cross-checked the Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich, prompting a $5,000 fine from the NHL. The broadcast showed Spurgeon hitting Buchnevich in the back of his leg with his stick while both were kneeling on the ice and Buchnevich’s back was turned.
Spurgeon was penalized for the hit.
In his postgame press conference, head coach Dean Evason addressed his team’s penalties, though he didn’t mention Spurgeon specifically.
“We’ve gotta play between the whistles and forget about the crap,” he said. “We don’t need to do that … They’re penalties that are avoidable.”
The Blues scored two power play goals during Monday night’s game. The Wild were 0-for-6 on the power play.
Spurgeon was fined the maximum allowable amount, per the NHL.
The Wild now trail the Blues 1-0 in their first round playoff series. Game 2 is Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center.