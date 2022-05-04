MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With nicer weather finally here, Minnesotans are coming out of hibernation and stretching out their green thumbs.

Sharon Williams spent time Wednesday raking her front yard in south Minneapolis in preparation for treating it with pre-emergent weed killer.

“In the spring, you wait until it’s nice and dry before you rake, so you don’t disturb the roots of the existing grass,” she said.

Williams takes her yard seriously; it’s staked off to protect from nonchalant mail carriers.

“I certainly do enjoy playing with my yard,” she said. “It should look better for all the years I’ve put into it.”

Now in her 80s, Sharon could hire someone to do the work, but who’s going to care as much about her lawn as she does? Still, she admits she doesn’t know as much as the experts.

Glynn Haag owns Klier’s Nursery and Garden Center in Minneapolis. He says business has been slow this spring up until this week.

“People like to do some seeding right now. Good time to seed,” Haag said. “You work your grass up a little bit, loosen it up a little bit. It’s a good time to put soil down too if you got some low spots.”

Klier’s is selling a lot of mulch, which is healthy for the soil. Now’s the time to prep for planting later this month, Haag says.

“[You have] to watch because the temperatures are still getting cold,” he said. “Certain things you can plant now, certain things you hold off on, but you can start getting your garden ready.”

That’s Lori Helmen’s plan. She was out raking Wednesday so the sun can reach the flowers she’s planted.

“I feel great. I’m so happy to be able to be out in my garden again,” Helmen said.

Haag and Williams both say a common mistake many make is mowing their grass too short.

If you’re gardening, experts say the best time to plant perennials and summer vegetables is around the end of May.