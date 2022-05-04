MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — At least one person is dead following a house fire Wednesday in Maple Grove.
Fire officials in the suburb northwest of Minneapolis said that crews responded around 1 p.m. to a 911 call about a fire in a home on the 10170 block of Nathan Lane. First-responders found a “significant fire” at the home, which prevented any immediate rescue attempt.
At least one person was in the home and unable to get out, fire officials say. The identity of the person has yet to be released.
Maple Grove firefighters knocked down the flames with the help of crews from the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department.
The fire is under investigation, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.