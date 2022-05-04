Behavioral Crisis Response Team Diverted 1,400 Calls From MPD In The Last 6 Months The city of Minneapolis launched a new, unarmed mental health crisis response team six months ago. Their mission was to keep police from answering those calls and put them in the hands of experts.

Comedians React To Dave Chappelle Attack: 'People Will Do Anything For Fame These Days'“A place where freedom of speech and everybody goes to hear that different side or that different view is now being looked at as, ‘Don’t you say the wrong thing because they will come up and do something to you,’” said comedian Shed G.