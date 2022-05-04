Menu
Behavioral Crisis Response Team Diverted 1,400 Calls From MPD In The Last 6 Months
The city of Minneapolis launched a new, unarmed mental health crisis response team six months ago. Their mission was to keep police from answering those calls and put them in the hands of experts.
Comedians React To Dave Chappelle Attack: 'People Will Do Anything For Fame These Days'
“A place where freedom of speech and everybody goes to hear that different side or that different view is now being looked at as, ‘Don’t you say the wrong thing because they will come up and do something to you,’” said comedian Shed G.
Thousands Of MN Homes, Roads At Risk Of Flooding Due To Climate Change, MPCA Says
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns that the impact of climate change is already severely affecting cities and homeowners across the state.
Next Weather: More Seasonably-Appropriate Warmth Thursday, With Rain In S. MN
The warming trend continues in Minnesota Thursday, with another day in the 60s.
Next Weather: Dry Streak Continues Tuesday, With Sunshine Increasing Through The Day
Tuesday will start out cloudy, but the skies should clear up in the afternoon hours.
Flooding Affecting Travel In Parts Of Minnesota, North Dakota
Excessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water.
Next Weather: May Outlook Looks Wet And Cool (Plus An April Recap)
WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows has your recap of last month’s weather and what is in store for this month.
Vikings Will Take On Saints In London This Season
The Vikings and Saints will face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 2.
Jeffers HR Carries Streaking Twins Past Orioles 7-2
Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the surging Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Twins INF Sanó Having Knee Surgery, No Timeline For Return
Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and there's no timeframe for his return, manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday.
Lynx Bring Back Odyssey Sims, Waive Layshia Clarendon, Crystal Dangerfield
The Minnesota Lynx announced Tuesday they're bringing back a familiar face while letting a few others go.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
What Is Minnesota's History With The Kentucky Derby?
When the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” storms out the gate this weekend, just know Minnesota has a horse in that race. Two of them to be precise, and one is the favorite.
What Are The Benefits, And Drawbacks, Of Mental Health Apps?
Feeling stressed or anxious? There's an app for that. Literally, thousands of apps can be downloaded to help.
What Makes A Great Teacher?
"A great teacher, number one, has the students’ best interests at heart, 100% of the time," Edward Barlow said.
COVID-19 Booster Shots In Minnesota
May 4, 2022 at 6:00 pm
For information on booster shots, such as whose eligible and where to get them, click
here.