FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a boy caused tens of thousands of dollars of property damage in a graffiti spree in a Forest Lake neighborhood.
According to police, officers on Tuesday were called to a residence near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North. There, officers were able to locate – or had victims report – nearly 20 different acts of vandalism within the neighborhood.
The vandalism included spray painting of garage doors, vehicles, glass on homes and playground equipment. Authorities estimate the damage to be in the range of $30,000 to $50,000.
After several hours, Forest Lake police arrested a boy in connection to the vandalism. He is in custody and will face charges related to the property damage, police said.