MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hailed as “innovators of the Minneapolis sound,” Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will be inducted into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
James "Jimmy Jam" Harris III and Terry Lewis are a writing-production team who began making music while in high school. The Minneapolis natives are known for their signature style: black suits, black fedora hats and dark sunglasses.
The duo soon found themselves in the music circle of Prince, and became members of The Time.
“Jam & Lewis became innovators of the Minneapolis sound, an exciting blend of jazz, soul, R&B, funk, disco, early punk, new wave, and dance. After Prince fired them for missing a gig (because they were busy producing other bands), they decided to take their production and songwriting skills and form Flyte Tyme Productions in 1982,” their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame biography said.
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have worked with artists such as Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Gladys Knight. Some of their hit songs include Jackson's "Escapade," "Rhythm Nation" and "Together Again," The S.O.S. Band's "Just Be Good To Me," Cherrelle's "I Didn't Mean To Turn You On," and "Scream," for both Janet and Michael Jackson.
The duo is being inducted in November. Other artists being inducted include Dolly Parton, Eminem, Pat Benatar and Judas Priest.