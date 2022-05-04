MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a “suspicious death” case involving a toddler.
Police say officers were called at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue after a mother reported her 2-year-old boy wasn’t breathing.
The boy was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy’s 4-month-old brother was also brought to the hospital to be evaluated.
Police say this is the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).