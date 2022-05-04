MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The warming trend continues in Minnesota Thursday, with another day in the 60s.
The Twin Cities should hit 64 degrees, which is about average for this time of year. There is a chance of light showers starting Thursday morning in southern Minnesota. Those sprinkles will start in the southwestern corner before spreading out, and will continue throughout the day.
Friday will be dry and partly cloudy, with a high of 65 in the metro.
The metro could also hit 70 degrees Saturday, which will be a breezy one. And showers will return Sunday for Mother’s Day.
Warm and humid air will continue to build into the region Monday. There is a slight risk for severe storms Monday, but it’s way too far out to pinpoint the ingredients and threat area.
There will be several chances to warm to the 70s next week, and even a shot at the 80s in parts of the state.