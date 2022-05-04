MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s warmup continues, with Wednesday kicking off a three-day stay in the 60s.
The Twin Cities should hit 63 degrees Wednesday, which is just below average. We’ll also stay dry, albeit partly cloudy.
There is a chance of light showers starting Thursday morning in southern Minnesota. Those sprinkles will start in the southwestern corner before spreading out, and will continue throughout the day.
Temperatures will again be in the lower 60s on Thursday.
Friday will be dry and partly cloudy, with a high of 67 in the metro.
The metro could also hit 70 degrees Saturday, which will be a breezy one. And showers will return Sunday for Mother’s Day.
The Twin Cities could see multiple days with highs in the 70s come next week, and there will be multiple chances for precipitation.