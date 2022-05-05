MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As a number of recent high-profile cases has shown, Wisconsin allows cameras in almost all situations. But in Minnesota, cameras are only allowed in limited situations, like a sentencing.

Under current Minnesota rules, future big trials will not be on TV or live-streamed. That will be the case in the state murder trial for former Minneapolis Police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, charged in George Floyd’s death, which is set to begin next month.

Joe Tamburino, a criminal defense attorney not affiliated with the case, said that reality is unfortunate.

“If one or more of them are acquitted, they get found not guilty, there will be many segments of society wondering how did that happen, and cameras would be transparent,” Tamburino said.

The reaction at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue — where Floyd was murdered — to the idea that this next trial would not be televised ranged from surprise to anger.

“It’s a travesty, honestly. If you are going to do one, you have to do all,” Celeste Beatty said.

“How do we trust it, especially our community, how do we trust if we cant see it?” Anthony Jennings said.

Judges Peter Cahill, who presided in Derek Chauvin’s state trial in Floyd’s murder, and Regina Chu, who oversaw the Kim Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s fatal shooting, both allowed cameras in because COVID-19 limited the number of people who could come into a courtroom, and under the U.S. Constitution all trials are supposed to be open to the public.

But with the pandemic waning, Minnesota courts are going back to the pre-COVID days, only allowing limited coverage after a guilty verdict. Wisconsin on the other hand has allowed cameras in courts for years.

It’s possible Minnesotas rules could change. By July 1, a panel will make a recommendation on whether to expand TV access in Minnesota. Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Lori Gildea will then rule on whether the current rules should be changed.

Cameras are not allowed in Federal courts anywhere in the country.