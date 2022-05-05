BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — The mother of Daunte Wright, the Black driver fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer last year, says she was assaulted Wednesday night by an officer in the city where her son was killed.

According to the activist group Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Katie Wright was assaulted by a Brooklyn Center officer while recording a police interaction on Facebook Live. The video shows her recording from across two lanes of highway, broadcasting the scene of an apparent traffic stop involving several officers.

At one point during the video, one of the officers crosses the busy highway lanes, speaks to Wright and appears to grab her hand. The activist group says the encounter left Wright’s wrist injured.

While there was no recorded audio during the encounter with the officer, he allegedly told Wright that she was under arrest for obstruction of justice for videotaping the officers and that she would receive two tickets in the mail. In Minnesota, it is not illegal to record police officers, so long as it doesn’t get in the way of an investigation.

“Once I told him who I was, he let me go,” Wright said in a later portion of the video with audio. “I just pulled over nicely, making sure these people end up safe…because we know Brooklyn Center kills people.”

Katie Wright’s son died on April 11, 2021, when former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fatally shot him during a traffic stop. In court, she said that she meant to use her Taser, and didn’t mean to shoot Wright.

Earlier this year, a jury convicted Potter of manslaughter. She was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

On Thursday afternoon, Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence is slated to hold a press conference at the Brooklyn Center Police Station. Katie Wright, Mayor Mike Elliot and attorney Jeff Storms will discuss what happened Wednesday evening.

Since Daunte Wright’s death, Brooklyn Center has been working to reform policing in the city, although progress on that front has been slow for the northern Minneapolis suburb.