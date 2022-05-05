GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The southbound lanes of Highway 100 in the Golden Valley area are closed Thursday morning due to a car fire that followed a police pursuit.
Traffic cameras showed the car fully engulfed in flames near Duluth Street. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the car caught fire after a police chase.
Few details about the chase were immediately available. It was unclear if there were any injuries.
MnDOT cameras showed a person exit the smoking vehicle with their hands in the air before being detained by police.
After leading the person away, several officers approached the vehicle behind a shield, guns drawn, before backing away again. An officer then tried unsuccessfully to douse the vehicle with a fire extinguisher. Minutes later, the car was fully engulfed.
Law enforcement were on both sides of the highway, and traffic was significantly delayed.