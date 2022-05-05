MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO — Minneapolis is bringing in help this summer as their police ranks continue to shrink.

Residents will soon see Minnesota State Patrol troopers on the streets of Minneapolis, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will help with investigations.

The extra help is an effort to deal with a level of crime Minneapolis hasn’t seen in decades.

North side resident Wynter Simpson says crime in her neighborhood is out of control.

“We are going through a lot, as we can see. There is a need for change,” Simpson said.

She is thankful more police presence is coming to her community. Mayor Jacob Frey announced the joint powers agreement that combines resources from MPD, State Patrol and the BCA in the fight against crime.

“It is essential that we are working together in a multi-jurisdictional fashion,” Frey said.

State troopers will patrol focus zones where crime has increased on Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon and evenings. The BCA will help MPD investigators with their work.

“To have additional investigative teams that are working on a consistent basis to make sure that we’ve got a laser-like focus on catching perpetrators of violent gun crimes, and making sure that we’ve got the right law enforcement that’s in place, ready to go,” Frey said.

The aim is to make families, communities, and the city whole again. Respecting the sanctity of life while cleaning up crime. In order to do that, law enforcement will concentrate on focus zones like North Lyndale and Broadway avenues, North Penn and 36th avenues, Lowry and Logan avenues, as well as south Minneapolis locations along Lake Street.

“The Minneapolis Police Department, along with our state and federal partners, all understand that behind every single call for service, behind every single report that is written, it’s not a statistic,” Deputy Chief Kathy Waite said.

That commitment to keep all community members safe is expressed in the 208 guns taken off the street so far this year. But with police and community groups responding to 309 crime scenes in five months, the city’s request for help was heard and answered.

Minneapolis will pay the State Patrol up to $400,000 and the BCA as much as $300,000 for their services. The arrangements can be canceled at any time by either side with 30 days’ notice.