By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Sunday, we’ll celebrate moms.

Mother’s Day started in the United States more than 100 years ago, and a lot has changed since then.

So, what does motherhood look like now?

American women are more likely to be moms these days. By their early 40s, about 86% have given birth, which is up from 80% 15 years ago.

And the age at first-born is getting older. It’s now 26 — up from 23 in 1994. That’s partly because teen pregnancy has fallen, and partly because more women in their late 30s and 40s are having kids.

While living with two parents is still the most common living arrangement for kids, single moms head up just over 20% of families with children under 18. That’s double what it was two generations ago. Single dads made up 4%.

About three-quarters of mothers with kids in school work outside the home. It’s two-thirds of moms with kids under 6, and the majority of those working mothers work full-time.

Eight in 10 Americans also say women face extra pressure to be involved in their family life.

