MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cycling season is kicking into high gear as the weather takes a beautiful turn.

It’s great news for repair shops, but not the best news for customers hoping to get tune-ups. Wait times could take several weeks.

Spring season equals busy season at The Hub Bike Co-op in south Minneapolis. Some jobs that take a few minutes, like fixing a flat tire or adjusting the brakes. But others are now taking two to three weeks.

“If your drivetrain is worn out, that will take a bit. A tune-up where you just get the bike running like new again takes a while to get in the queue,” said Barthollomew Presby, Hub’s marketing coordinator.

It’s an issue seen a shops across the Twin Cities. Sometimes it’s because parts could be on back order with no estimated time of arrival. Presby said there’s also a limited number of mechanics who, at the same time, carefully want to execute their jobs.

“We want to make sure it’s done right so that people are able to ride away safely,” he said.

One way to avoid long wait times for needing repairs for your bike is just some simple upkeep. Presby said to keep the tires properly inflated. Make sure you clean the drivetrain, especially if you ride in rough weather or on dirt trails. He suggested using Simple Green and a rag. Afterwards, lube the chain.

“This season’s finally starting up so I’m pumped about that,” said bicyclist Levi Larson.

But before he gets back on the trails, he pedaled over to the professionals after his bike kept making a clicking sound.

“I’ve been trying to come here as early as possible before it gets too busy,” he said.

He’s an advocate for acting quickly on potential problems, especially as the rush to ride heats up.

“The more you go to a bike shop, the more confident you are in the bike,” he said.

Staff say to listen to your bike as you head out this spring. If it sounds or feels off, a small fix now could save money on large repairs in the future.