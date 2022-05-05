MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be another pleasant day in the Twin Cities Thursday. Temperatures should hang right around average with some patchy sunshine breaking through the clouds.
A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out in the metro, but the chance for rain is much greater in southwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in that area, hovering in the low 50s.
The high in the Twin Cities will be 64.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, and highs will be a few degrees warmer.
The Twin Cities could hit 70 degrees on Saturday. Things cool down a bit on Mother’s Day, and rain is likely.
Next week will start with storm chances and much warmer temperatures.