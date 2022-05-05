ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Travelers in the St. Cloud area will have a few returning flight options this coming winter.
Allegiant Airlines announced that flights from the St. Cloud Airport to Phoenix-Mesa and Punda Gorda-Fort Myers are returning for the winter season. It was already announced that the flight to Arizona would be running in fall as well.
“We are excited to see the continuation of this Allegiant service, which indicates the success of this past winter season,” Airport Authority Board Chair Brian Myres said. “The St. Cloud Regional Airport offers an easy, convenient way to travel to these warm weather destinations in the winter.”
Routes are expected to run on Wednesdays and Saturdays to Arizona and Sundays and Thursdays to Florida.
It’s anticipated the service will run through April 2023.
Click here for more information.