EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl will be back in court Thursday.
The 14-year-old eighth grader is facing three felony charges.
According to prosecutors, the boy confessed to investigators that he intended to rape and kill Peters “from the get-go” on April 24, when he followed her on a trail as she left her aunt’s home. The boy allegedly admitted to punching the girl, hitting her with a stick, strangling her, and sexually assaulting her.
An investigation led to his arrest in Chippewa Falls last week.
Police say the kids knew each other.
He’s being held at an Eau Claire detention center on a $1 million bond.
His case will automatically start in adult court, but the defense can ask to have it moved.