MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota will host the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, the governor announced on Friday.
It’ll be the single biggest sporting event in the country that year, projected to bring 115,000 people and $70 million to the state.
“More importantly, it’ll showcase these incredible athletes, the work they do, and the idea of inclusiveness in our society,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Minnesota has always prided ourselves on our health and wellness, but making sure that includes everyone.”
The University of Minnesota will be the host site, providing athletic, medical, and housing spaces for the event.
The Special Olympics USA Games happen every four years: this summer, it’s set to take place in Orlando and will bring more than 5,500 athletes and coaches together from across the U.S. and Caribbean. The seven-day event will have 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports.
“Special Olympics is about so much more than sports. It’s about inclusion. And we’re so proud that Minnesota is a part of the inclusion revolution,” said athlete Jenna Perkins.