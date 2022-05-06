MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a motorcyclist is dead after two separate crashes Thursday evening.
According to police, officers first responded at around 10 p.m. to the report of a crash involving a transit bus and motorcycle near 32nd Street East and Minnehaha Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the bus with damage from a crash, but there was no motorcyclist at the scene.
A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist left the scene and later ran a red light at 35th Street East and Minnehaha Avenue. The motorcyclist then collided with a passenger vehicle.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene and began performing life-saving treatment on the injured motorcyclist, identified as a man in his late 50s. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
There were no other injuries.
Investigation into the crashes continues.