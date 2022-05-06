ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say they’ve arrested a suspect in Wednesday morning’s homicide in the Frogtown neighborhood.

The police department said officers responded to the 700 block of Edmund Avenue around 3:30 a.m., finding a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was reported to be in agony and unable to answer officers’ questions.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died. On Thursday, he was identified as 26-year-old Erick Stevens of St. Paul.

On Friday, police say they took 20-year-old Tisen Doverspike-Wiggins into custody in connection with the homicide. He’s been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Investigators say that it’s believed Doverspike-Wiggins and Stevens were friends, and one person police interviewed said that there was believed to be a dispute about Stevens scamming or planning to scam Doverspike-Wiggins of money, who then was heard threatening to beat Stevens. He allegedly said he was going to try to take Stevens’ gun from him.

Following Stevens’ shooting, Doverspike-Wiggins went to his girlfriend’s and, as she told police, said “He should not have reached for the gun.” He said he also had taken $10,000 from Stevens’ car, and said Stevens had already taken it from someone else.

According to the complaint, Doverspike-Wiggins cut his own throat while Facetiming his sisters, and was taken by authorities to be treated for his injuries. In the Facetime, he allegedly confessed to killing a man on Edmund Avenue, and said he did not want his family members to think of him as a murderer.

This is St. Paul’s 15th homicide this year.