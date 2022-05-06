WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in White Bear Lake are asking the public’s help in finding Joseph Fahey, who has not been seen since Thursday.
Fahey, 67, was last seen leaving his home in White Bear Lake. Authorities are unsure about his direction of travel or what he was wearing at the time. He had possibly mentioned traveling to the Duluth or North Shore area, officials say.
Described as 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, Fahey is driving a blue 2006 Lexus RX4 with Minnesota license plate MLB818.
Anyone with information of Fahey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.