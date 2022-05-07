ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez’s goal and Roman Celentano’s five saves led Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory Saturday over Minnesota United.
Vazquez’s game-winner came in the third minute of stoppage time to seal the win for Cincinnati (5-5-1). Calvin Harris got an assist on the goal.READ MORE: Ilhan Omar Bags DFL Endorsement In Bid For Re-Election
United (4-4-2) outshot Cincinnati 14-13, with five shots on goal to six for Cincinnati.READ MORE: Crews Knock Down Flames In South Minneapolis Boarding House
Celentano saved all five shots he faced for Cincinnati. Dayne St. Clair saved five of the six shots he faced for United.
Cincinnati visits the Chicago Fire on Saturday, while United will visit the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.MORE NEWS: Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)