MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A Minnesota-owned horse favored to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday ended the race in third.
Zandon, who is owned by Jeff Drown of Clearwater, was one of two Minnesota horses in the race. The other was Zozos, who is owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie.
For a single horse with a Minnesota connection to be part of the “fastest two minutes in sports” is exceptional, doubly so when there’s two in a given race.
While Zandon went into Churchill Downs with 3-1 odds, the Minnesota-owned horse got caught up dueling with the race’s other leading contender, Epicenter, before both were surpassed by Rich Strike (80-1) in the closing strides. Epicenter finished second.
According to The Associated Press, Rich Strike’s run was the second-biggest upset in the Kentucky Derby’s 148-year history. Rich Strike earned $1.86 million in what was his second career win.
