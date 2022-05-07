MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning after a shooting in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived at a store on the 800 block of Lake Street West around 3 a.m. to find a woman in her 20s with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.
A man had a life-threatening wound in his torso.
The two were taken to a nearby hospital.
Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.