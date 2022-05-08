Menu
Ilhan Omar Bags DFL Endorsement In Bid For Re-Election
Rep. Ilhan Omar won the endorsement Saturday of the DFL party in her bid to win re-election in Minnesota's 5th District, according to a campaign statement.
Crews Knock Down Flames In South Minneapolis Boarding House
Crews knocked down a fire Saturday evening at a boarding house in south Minneapolis.
Live WCCO Video
Next Weather: Sunny And Breezy Saturday, Rain Chance For Mother's Day
It's going to be a sunny and beautiful Saturday, but there's a chance for rain on Mother's Day.
Next Weather: Rain Possible On Mother's Day, With Storms And Hot Temps Expected Next Week
Sunshine returns Friday, with highs above average for the first time in nearly two weeks
Thousands Of MN Homes, Roads At Risk Of Flooding Due To Climate Change, MPCA Says
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns that the impact of climate change is already severely affecting cities and homeowners across the state.
Next Weather: More Seasonably-Appropriate Warmth Thursday, With Rain In S. MN
The warming trend continues in Minnesota Thursday, with another day in the 60s.
Next Weather: Dry Streak Continues Tuesday, With Sunshine Increasing Through The Day
Tuesday will start out cloudy, but the skies should clear up in the afternoon hours.
Brandon Vazquez, Roman Celentano Carry Cincinnati To Beat Loons 1-0
Brandon Vazquez’s goal and Roman Celentano’s five saves led Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory Saturday over Minnesota United.
In Massive Upset, Minnesota-Owned Horse Favored To Win Kentucky Derby Comes In 3rd
A Minnesota-owned horse favored to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday ended the race in third.
Jorge Polanco HR Gives Twins 1-0 Win; A's Lose 8th Straight
Jorge Polanco homered in the sixth inning and four Minnesota Twins pitchers made it stand up, blanking Oakland 1-0 Saturday and sending the Athletics to their eighth straight loss.
Marc-Andre Fleury Makes 29 Saves, Wild Beat Blues 5-1, Take Series Lead
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots, and the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
What Is Minnesota's History With The Kentucky Derby?
When the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” storms out the gate this weekend, just know Minnesota has a horse in that race. Two of them to be precise, and one is the favorite.
What Does Motherhood Look Like Now?
Mother's Day started in the United States more than 100 years ago, and a lot has changed since then.
What Are The Benefits, And Drawbacks, Of Mental Health Apps?
Feeling stressed or anxious? There's an app for that. Literally, thousands of apps can be downloaded to help.
Arubah
By
WCCO-TV Staff
May 8, 2022 at 7:00 am
To learn more about Arubah,
click here.