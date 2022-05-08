MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday’s wet weather is a prelude to an active week in Minnesota.
Monday’s high temperature in the Twin Cities will be 81 degrees, which is about 30 degrees warmer than Sunday. Monday will also be breezy, with a wind advisory for western and southern Minnesota.
Storms will move into the western part of the state around sunrise Monday, and that system will move northwest through about 10 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with hail and damaging winds.
A quick storm is also possible Monday morning and evening in central Minnesota. The evening storms will fire up along a narrow line that’s mainly east of Interstate 35 and swing east. There’s a slight chance of severe weather for the area east of I-35, and slightly more of a chance for the far southeastern tip of Minnesota. Winds are the main threat, with a few tornadoes possible. This will be from dinner time until midnight.
Tuesday is really the only dry day of the week, with a high of 76 and a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s forecasted high is 85, and storms return that evening, bringing with them the potential for flooding.
Humidity will increase Wednesday and Thursday, the latter one being a hot-and-humid day with a high of 88, which is two degrees away from the record high.
Storms are possible once again Thursday and into the weekend, when temps will be in the 70s.