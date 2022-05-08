Blues Beat Wild 5-2 In Game 4 To Even SeriesJordan Kyrou and David Perron each scored twice, Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in his first start this postseason and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Sunday to even the best-of-seven Western Conference series at 2-2.

Polanco, Twins Bullpen Send Athletics To 9th Straight LossJorge Polanco delivered another key hit and the Minnesota bullpen combined for 6 2/3 innings of shutout work as the Twins sent the Oakland Athletics to their ninth straight loss, 4-3 Sunday.

Lynx Face Mystics In Fowles' Final Home Opener: 'It's Just Like A Lot Of Excitement'"Actually I cried the last game in Seattle. I didn't think that I was gonna get emotional. But right now it's just a lot of excitement, a lot of build up just to see like where we can go this year,” said Sylvia Fowles

Brandon Vazquez, Roman Celentano Carry Cincinnati To Beat Loons 1-0Brandon Vazquez’s goal and Roman Celentano’s five saves led Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory Saturday over Minnesota United.